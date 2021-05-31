Can you catch a shiny Registeel in Pokémon Go? – June 1, 2021

There are numerous Pokémon for you capture in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon frequently rotate out of the game, some becoming available during certain times of the year, and others only showing up during special events. Registeel, a legendary Steel-type Pokémon, is making its return to five star raids starting on June 1, and you have until the 17 to attempt to catch it before it retreats away once again. You can only encounter it in five star raids. Because of its limited availability, everyone will be on the hunt to catch its shiny form.

Registeel will have its shiny form available during these events. Its returning to five star raids, alongside Regice and Regirock, at the start of the Season of Discovery. Its the third season of Pokémon Go, a three-month-long event that will be full of new Pokémon for players to discover, and even more legendary options.

Registeel’s shiny version initially released quite some time again in the mobile game. Normally, if Niantic do not allow a legendary Pokémon’s shiny form to be catachable during an event, they typically share this information with the community. The last time this happened was with the Genesect, and when it was a Burn Drive, which made it a special version. Regardless, the developers made sure the community knew there was no shiny version available, and they’d do the same for Registeel.

You can catch it on June 1 in any of the five star raids you encounter if it spawns. You have until June 17, when a new selection of legendary Pokémon will be arriving to Pokémon Go.