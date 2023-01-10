Can you catch a shiny Salamence in Mega Salamence raids in Pokémon Go?

When you battle against a Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go, defeating the Pokémon is one of the few ways you can obtain Mega candy. This is a helpful resource to gather up if you want to unlock a Pokémon’s Mega evolution. Following the battle, you also have an opportunity to catch the standard version of the Mega Pokémon, such as defeating Mega Salamence gives you a Salamence encounter. If you encounter Salamence after a Mega Salamence raid, can you get a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Does Salamence have a chance to be shiny after Mega Salamence raids in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that after you complete a Mega Salamence raid and battle against Salamence, there is a chance for it to appear as a shiny version. The chances of this happening are relatively low, so don’t expect it every time you defeat a Mega Salamence while playing Pokémon Go.

Related: All Mega Salamence weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

You won’t know it’s going to be a shiny Salamence encounter. The Mega Salamence you fight against in the Mega Raid won’t be shiny, indicating what type of Salamence it will be when the battle is over. This might also differ from other players you party up with to defeat Mega Salamence. Not everyone may receive a shiny version, but some players have a chance.

Regardless of what type of Salamence you encounter, all players will receive Mega Salamence energy. This is what you can use to Mega Evolve any Salamence of your choice that you’ve already captured, slowly evolving it into a Mega Salamence, which you can use in raid battles or walk around with you while playing Pokémon Go. You receive additional benefits and rewards by having a Mega Salamence walk around you while playing, and it boosts the effectiveness of other Pokémon during raid battles.