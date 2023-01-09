All Mega Salamence weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The Mega form for Salamence has arrived to Pokémon Go. You can challenge this fearsome Pokémon by locating it in Mega Raids in your local area. If you take it down, you will earn multiple rewards, such as Mega Salamence candy and a chance to catch a standard Salamence. Before you challenge this Pokémon, we highly recommend preparing your Pokémon team for the battle. Here’s what you need to know about all Mega Salamence weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

How to beat Mega Salamence in Pokémon Go

All Mega Salamence weaknesses

Like the original form, Mega Salamence is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dargon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks. It is extremely weak to Ice-type attacks, making those moves the best to use against Mega Salamence, but it’s a Pokémon that can hit relatively hard in response, so you may want to create a tanky team to counter it.

Best Pokémon counters to Mega Salamence in Pokémon Go

The best Pokémon to use against Mega Salamence will be Mamoswine, Aurorus, and Avalugg.

Mamoswine is a powerful option that many Pokémon Go fans may already have in their collection. It’s a Pokémon that is usually reserved for the Master League in the Battle League, but it makes for an excellent raid Pokémon if you need a Ground or an Ice-type in your team. Although it might lack defenses, it makes up for it with superb attack power. The best moveset to teach Mamoswine is the fast move Powder Snow and the charged moves Avalanche and High Horsepower.

Next, we have Aurorus, an Ice and Rock-type Pokémon. This Pokémon is relatively harder to find than Mamoswine, so not every Pokémon Go may have this in Pokémon in their collection. Those who do may want to consider using it in Mega Salamence and any future battles against a Flying-type Pokémon. The best moveset to teach Aurorus is the fast move Powder Snow and the charged attacks Meteor Beam and Weather Ball (Ice-type).

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend for your team is going to be Avalugg, a pure Ice-type Pokémon. Unlike other Ice-type Pokémon, Avalugg has a higher defense power than it does attack, and that’s a good thing to add to your team for this battle. Avalugg has several suitable Ice-type moves that make it a difficult opponent, and Mega Salamence will have a tough time attempting to defeat it during these fights. The best moveset to teach Avalugg is the fast move Ice Fang and the charged moves Avalanche and Body Slam.

You’re going to need to add at least six Pokémon to use on your team during this battle. Here are a few other recommendations you may want to consider for your roster.

Articuno

Cloyster

Dragonite

Galarian Darmanitan

Glaceon

Hisuian Avalugg

Kyurem

Palkia

Reshiram

Walrein

Weavile

You will earn several rewards and have a chance to catch a standard Salamence after you defeat Mega Salamence. The standard Salamence does have a chance to be shiny.