Can you catch a shiny Speed Forme Deoxys in Pokemon Go? – September 1, 2022

The Speed Forme Deoxys will be available in Pokémon Go for a limited time, allowing you to add it to your collection. You will want to work alongside several other players to catch it, as you can only find it in five-star raids. After you battle this Pokémon Go, you can then catch it, adding it to your roster. Can you catch a shiny Speed Forme Deoxys during this encounter in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny form Speed Forme Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm there is a shiny form of Speed Forme Deoxys in Pokémon Go. There’s a small chance you can find it during this battle, allowing you to add it to your collection. However, it is not guaranteed, so you might encounter multiple battles and five-star raids to try and catch it. We do not believe this is the best of the Deoxys Forms available. We give that crown to Defense Forme Deoxys, the far superior legendary Pokémon.

If you catch the shiny form of Speed Forme Deoxys, you might want to go after the others. Anyone who also wants to be careful with their Raid Passes may want to go after the Defense Forme Deoxys, as this has much more practical use in Pokémon Go.

The Speed Forme Deoxys has plenty of balanced stats compared to the Attack Forme or Normal Forme. It has a good amount of attack and defense power, making it a worthwhile choice. However, the Defense Forme Deoxys is the superior option because of its defenses and the moveset you can give it. We highly recommend using Defense Forme Deoxys in the Battle League.