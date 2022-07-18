Staryu is one of the many Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. There’s a good chance you can find it near any water location, meaning you need to make your way to a river, a lake, or the shore of a beach if you want to catch it. Similar to many Pokémon in the series, it does have a shiny version you may want to add to your collection. Can you catch a shiny Staryu in Pokémon Go?

Does Staryu have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Staryu has a shiny version available in the game. This version was made available in August 2020, during Enigma Week. The event featured Staryu and its evolved form, Starmie, shiny forms, giving players an increased chance to catch it. Following the event, the Pokémon’s shiny form remained available, albeit with a lower probability of encountering it in the wild, for Field Research rewards, or when hatching it from an egg.

If you’re on the hunt for Staryu’s shiny form, it is a Water-type, and any body of water gives it a good chance to appear. You can also use a Rainy lure at Poké Stop to draw it to your location or place incense on your character while walking around. To get the most out of incense, walk around while using it to increase the amount of Pokémon wandering over to you.

When attempting to catch Staryu’s shiny form during a Spotlight Hour, you do not have an increased chance of finding a shiny version. Instead, there are more opportunities for you to encounter Staryu during the event, which has a chance to give you a shiny version for each one you find in the wild. Your chances will remain the same when finding it outside of an event, though, and the odds are not in your favor.