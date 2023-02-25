Can you catch a shiny Surskit in Pokémon Go?

Surskit is a more common Pokémon you can encounter while playing Pokémon Go. It’s a Pokémon that appears as a boosted spawn through multiple events and shouldn’t be too hard to track down while playing the mobile game. However, the real trick is finding enough to eventually encounter a shiny version. Can you catch a shiny Surskit while playing Pokémon Go?

Does Surskit have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that starting at the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event on February 25 at 10 AM in your local area, the shiny version for Surskit is available. This Pokémon has not had a shiny version for quite some time, and it makes a debut during the big event celebrating all Pokémon from the Hoenn region. All players during the event will have a chance to encounter it in the wild, and the shiny version will continue to appear in the mobile game moving forward.

Related: Can you catch a shiny Cacnea in Pokémon Go?

If you don’t catch it during the Tour: Hoenn event, a shiny version still has the chance to spawn. During the Tour: Hoenn event, Surskit has an increased chance to spawn during the Eerie Mists habitat.

Surskit is a Bug and Water-type Pokémon. When trying to find it, we recommend searching near any bodies of water or where you commonly find Bug-type Pokémon, such as local parks, the woods, or ponds. You can eventually evolve into a Masquerain if you encounter enough Surskit and get enough candy.

This has been one of the Pokémon the development team has been holding back its shiny version for a more significant event. Any shiny hunters eager to complete their Hoenn collection will want to jump at the chance to encounter this Pokémon in the wild, even though Surskit or Masquerain won’t be too useful for you to have on your team when battling in PvP or Team Rocket encounters.