Can you catch a shiny Terrakion in Pokémon Go? – December 8, 2022

The legendary Sword of Justice Pokémon are returning in Pokémon Go for a limited time. You’ll have the opportunity to capture Terrakion, the Rock and Fighting-type Sword of Justice Pokémon, from a five-star raid. It will be appearing in a handful of five-star raids. What are the chances of you catching a shiny Terrakion? Here’s what you need to know about if you can catch a shiny Terrakion in Pokémon Go.

Does Terrakion have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Terrakion will be appearing during five-star raids.. You’ll want to work with friends and other players to defeat this Pokémon and catch the shiny version. This is not the first time Terrakion has had its shiny version available in the mobile game, meaning players will want to jump on this as fast as they can before it disappears again.

You have a decent chance of potentially receiving this shiny version, but you have less than a week to do this. For Pokémon Go, that’s not the most amount of time. However, if you find the correct groups to work with you and reach out to friends for them to send you invites, you should acquire at least one Terrakion shiny version. We recommend planning your time accordingly and trying to explore major cities with a handful of Gyms while you can. Terrakion won’t be around forever, but it would be a good addition to your collection if you have not already acquired a shiny version.

You can purchase more raid passes if you want to try your luck outside the daily raid pass. However, it’s likely Terrakion will return in future five-star raids, and there is a chance to acquire its shiny version.