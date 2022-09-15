Can you catch a shiny Togedemaru in Pokémon Go? – September 16, 2022

Togedemaru makes its debut to Pokémon Go for the Test Your Mettle event. You will have the chance to encounter it in the wild, catch it from Field Research tasks, or defeat it in a one-star raid. There are multiple ways to encounter this Pokémon during Test Your Mettle, and it will continue to appear, although not as frequently after the event ends. While it’s appearing, can you catch a shiny Togedemaru in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny version of Togedemaru in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm the shiny version for Togedemaru will not appear during or after the Test Your Mettle event in Pokémon Go. It is not available right now, but we can expect its release sometime in the future. Whenever a Pokémon debuts for the first time in Pokémon Go, Niantic does not release the shiny version. That version releases later, typically in another event, with the shiny version being one of the highlights.

Related: The best moveset for Togedemaru in Pokémon Go

We do not have an exact date for when Togedemaru’s shiny version will be available. WHowever, when it does, you will have a small chance to find a shiny version of Togedemaru each time you encounter it, from Field Research rewards, in the wild, or after defeating it in a raid battle. The shiny version is a rare occasion, and although shiny collectors are always on the hunt for them, tracking these down takes time and quite a bit of luck.

Hopefully, Togedemaru’s shiny version releases in a year or two, but Niantic won’t share the release date until we get closer to that event. Nevertheless, we recommend going out of your way to find Togedemaru as it makes a superb Great League Pokémon, especially if you want to find an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon.