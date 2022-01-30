You’ll be exploring all of the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to find multiple Pokémon to add to your collection. By catching and leveling up Pokémon in the game, you gain additional research levels to learn more about them, increasing your Pokédex. If you find a Pokémon you particularly like to use in your party, you may want to change this Pokémon’s nature. Can you change a Pokémon’s nature in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

We can confirm that you will get the chance to modify a Pokémon’s nature. You can do this by purchasing mints from Jubilife Village, but you’ll need to do a bit of work before you do that. You’ll need to expand the fields in the village by completing these three requests: Help Wanted: Plowing the Fields, Help Wanted: Watering the Fields and Help Wanted: Rock Smashing in the Fields. You’ll need to catch a Pokémon for each quest to expand the fields.

After you’ve reached the final field, speak with Colza. They’ll offer to place down mints in the area. It will cost you 10,000 for an entire harvest. When the crop fully blooms, you can pick them up from Colza again, and you can give them to your Pokémon to change their natures.