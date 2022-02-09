Can you change servers in Lost Ark?

Outside of what class you play, and what skills you want, the most important choice to make in any MMO is what server you want to play on. This is vitally important in Lost Ark, and if you are wondering if you can change servers, the answer is not good.

You cannot change servers in Lost Ark, so if you join a different server to your friends, there is only one way to join them. If you want, you can set up a completely new character on a new server, but you cannot transfer existing characters between servers.

After you have your new character set up, you will then need to add your friends in Lost Ark. Up next, you need to get into the same instance. This is quite simple to do, and you just need to in the same world on the same server. In the top right corner, you will see a small box that says “Ch. X”, the X being a number. This is the number of instances on the server, and if you are in the same instance you can see each other.

Even when you are NOT in the same instance,e you can still see each other on the minimap, just not in the game world. Simple chance your instance to match your friend, and after a short loading screen you will be in the same server shard. After that, you can meet up at the same place.

As you can tell, it is a good idea to make sure that you are joining the same server as your friends before you commit to starting to rank up your character.