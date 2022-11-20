Having your Sliggoo become Goodra can be lengthy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will need to reach a particular level with your Sliggoo, and then you have to wait for a specific activity in the weather to get this to work. There are a few things you can do to help speed up the process, making your life significantly easier. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Sliggoo evoles into Goodra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It all comes down to waiting until a rainy shower hits when you have a Sliggoo that has reached level 50. When your Sliggoo has reached level 50, the next thing you need to do is wait for it to begin raining. Then, while it’s raining, have your Sliggoo engage in another battle, or feed it some Rare Candy to give it a level. If you do this while it’s raining, it will become Goodra.

Related: Where to find Johto Wooper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, you cannot control the weather. Even if you enter a Pokémon battle and have your Pokémon use the attack Rain Dance, if you complete the battle while the attack is activated, it will not be raining. The weather is Scarlet and Violet will happen, regardless of the time of day or what time you put into your Nintendo Switch. You won’t be able to trick the system into thinking it’s a specific day, so we recommend having your Sliggoo on you at all times and bringing it out when you’re ready to evolve it.

For those who prefer to avoid using candy with their Pokémon, you may want to be in an area with plenty of high-level Pokémon that it can defeat to give it a suitable level.