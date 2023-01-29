Can you do the Mage Tower as an Evoker in World of Warcraft? Answered

World of Warcraft’s Mage Tower is some of the best solo content created for players who prefer to enjoy the game by themselves over group content. Is is extremely challenging and offers unique encounters that test each class and specialization in the game. While it has been disabled since the launch of Dragonflight, the Mage Tower is now available again for players to test their skills, with one notable exception. The Evoker class did not exist until Dragonflight, and so the question remains as to whether Blizzard added the class’s two specs into the possible scenarios of the tower. Evoker players may be sad to find out that they cannot take part in the Mage Tower as of now.

Completing the Mage Tower as an Evoker in World of Warcraft

The Dracthyr Evoker obviously was not around during the Legion expansion when the Mage Tower was originally added to the game. Furthermore, the class didn’t even exist when the content was reintroduced during Legion. Many players have gone to the Mage Tower on their Evoker hoping to utilize a new class in the encounters only to find that their character is turned away at the gates.

Some players are frustrated that Blizzard didn’t care to add the class to the available challenges when they re-launched the content in Patch 10.0.5. It wouldn’t be too troublesome to do, as the class has a healing specialization and a ranged DPS spec that could fit in well to the currently available Mage Tower challenges.

Giving Evokers access to the Mage Tower would also involve creating a unique armor set for them to earn, something that requires development time that Blizzard apparently couldn’t spare right now. As the class is still very new, they don’t have much in the way of unique armor, and also don’t show much gear in their Dracthyr form, which has been controversial as well.

Blizzard might choose to give Evokers access to the Mage Tower in the future, but for now players will have to settle on doing the challenge on the other 12 classes that existed during the original launch of the Mage Tower in Legion if they want to earn the rewards.