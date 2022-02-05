Can you drive vehicles in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

In the first Dying Light, vehicles were a great way to get around in the expansion, but the main game never had enough room to go around like that. That being said, if vehicles are available, they’re always a great way to get to a spot on the map quicker. With this in mind, does Dying Light 2 Stay Human have any vehicles that you can drive?

As of this writing, there are no vehicles in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, aside from the broken down ones littered in the streets. Like the first game, there really would not be enough room to drive around in this game, so having a car would not make sense. This game is also a lot more vertical, with you climbing higher buildings more often, so there is just simply no reason to have a vehicle. When you get to the top, though, you can use a Paraglider to glide down.

While Dying Light 2 doesn’t have any vehicles at launch, that doesn’t mean it will never happen. The first game didn’t get them until an expansion later down the road in a whole new area that wasn’t there before. We could potentially see the same thing in the future for the sequel.