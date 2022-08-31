Cosmog is now available in Pokémon Go at the start of the Season of Light. While it is not a mythical Pokémon, it is being treated as such through the context of the season. You can only acquire it through the Special Research in the season. While unfortunate, it does give you a guaranteed opportunity to catch it. After catching this legendary Pokémon, can you evolve Cosmog in Pokémon Go?

Does Cosmog evolve into anything in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm Cosmog does in evolve in Pokémon Go. However, the feature to do this is currently unavailable. Cosmog does evolve into something and has two final evolutions for you to pick from. As you work through A Cosmic Companion Special Research, the first task rewards you with a Cosmog encounter. However, these tasks stop after the third step. Professor Willow asks you to return to this task when they’re ready to proceed forward, which will occur on October 5.

When October 5 does arrive, players will receive 25 Cosmog candy, which will be enough to reach the second step in this Pokémon’s evolution, Cosmoem. We imagine you will stop before reaching the end after you work through the next steps of the Special Research. All players must wait until November 23, close to the end of the Season of Light, to receive one of Cosmog’s final evolutions, Solgaleo or Lunala.

Niantic has these dates on its website to outline this process, giving us full context of when Cosmog can evolve. While the option is not available in Pokémon Go, it will be at a certain point. For now, we will need to be patient. We believe Solgaleo will be the better option between the two final legendary forms.