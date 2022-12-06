Can you evolve Petilil into Hisuian Lilligant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Hisuan Pokémon are alternate forms of existing Pokémon introduced in a prior game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These forms represent the past era of Sinnoh and have some inspired new Pokémon such as Hisuian Lilligant. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet do not take place in Sinnoh, but Hisuian Lilligant was only available for one side game, making most fans assume that Hisuian Lilligant should be available. Do Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature Hisuian Lilligant?

Unfortunately, there are not any Hisuian Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While Petilil is in the game, it can only evolve into its regular evolution. Hisuian Lilligant is only available to get in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Hisuian Pokémon in general and Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are not currently available in the game. This involves non-Hisuian Pokémon such as Kleavor, a new evolution for Scyther.

However, this does not mean that Hisuian Lilligant won’t be coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Hisuian Pokémon and other special evolutions found in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available to transfer into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when Pokémon HOME compatibility is released for the new games. Pokémon HOME is slated to release in Spring 2023, meaning you have plenty of time to prepare some transfers to the newest games in the franchise.

This means all you have to do is prepare a Hisuian Lilligant in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to transfer once Pokémon HOME drops next Spring. From there, you’ll be able to enjoy the elegant grass Pokémon in the main game. You can also enjoy other Hisuian Pokémon, such as Hisuian Zorua or some of the new Pokémon like Kleavor.