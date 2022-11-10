Can you fast forward time in Sonic Frontiers? Answered

With Sonic Frontiers taking the series into very new ground with wide open zones to explore, you would expect a lot of new features. The game has that, including a day and night cycle, luckily nothing like what was in Sonic Unleashed. As you run around the islands, the time of day will routinely change on you from day to night. However, this can cause a problem with some challenges requiring night time for you to complete them. Can you fast forward the time in Sonic Frontiers so you don’t have to wait for nighttime?

Can you make time go quickly in Sonic Frontiers?

Unfortunately, there is no way to fast forward time in Sonic Frontiers. If it is daytime and you are at a challenge that has a moon symbol below it, you will need to either wait here for night time to come or return to this location later.

It is unfortunate that Sega did not think to include some kind of way to fast forward time with there being time stipulations for certain challenges. Usually, if a mission in an open world game requires you to be there at a certain time, there is a way to make your character wait a certain number of in-game hours, which makes time go by in the game much faster. It is a nice quality-of-life feature so you don’t have to wait around like is required in Sonic Frontiers.

While it is unlikely that Sega will release an update that includes some kind of wait or time advancement feature, we suppose there is always a chance for it, especially if they find enough players asking for it. If that feature is ever added to the game, we will update this article.