How to complete M-015 challenge in Sonic Frontiers

Completing challenges in Sonic Frontiers is very beneficial to you since they reveal portions of the map, and completing all challenges for an island will unlock fast travel between portal points. At some point, though, you are likely to run into a challenge that you cannot figure out how to complete, so you come back for it later. The M-015 challenge on Kronos Island has been one of these for quite a few players. Here is how to complete it.

How to complete challenge M-015 on Kronos Island in Sonic Frontiers

The M-015 challenge on Kronos Island is one of the few challenges in Sonic Frontiers that can only be completed when it is nighttime. Unfortunately, there is no way to advance the time of day quickly, so you will need to either wait in this area or come back later when it is dark.

When it is dark, a little column of light will appear right next to the challenge M-015 marker. You need to make a Cyloop circle around this and any lights that appear after you circle it. The second one will appear just on the other side of the marker, then two will pop up on the platform to the right on the hill, and the final one will be on top of Eggman’s nearby ship thing (use the nearby balloons to reach it).

After you circle each column of light, the challenge will be completed, and this portion of the map will be revealed to you. There really is no time limit to this challenge except if you count the light columns disappearing when the sun begins to rise. Given that they are so close to each other, you should have plenty of time to complete this.