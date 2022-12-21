Can you get a refund for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet performance issues? Answered

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues have been properly documented by just about anyone who has played the game. Between bugs, glitches, poor frame rates, and the game looking just plain ugly at times, there is no shortage of screenshots and videos online showing the game’s shortcomings. While Scarlet and Violet are still fun, it can be hard to swallow that you paid full price for this kind of experience. With all of this in mind, can you get a refund for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Related: Who are the Pokémon TV show’s new main characters? Answered

Can you get a refund for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues?

If you bought Pokémon Scarlet and Violet digitally on your Nintendo Switch, there is a small chance you can request and be granted a refund with Nintendo Support. That being said, the Switch eShop usually has a strict no refund policy when you go to purchase anything, so it is not guaranteed they will give you a refund, especially since we are now more than a month following release of the games. By this point, we would guess that almost every refund request will be denied.

Even if you bought the game physically from a third-party store, the only way you can get a full refund is if you have not opened the game yet and have your receipt. Otherwise, you are stuck selling it at a steep loss to the store or finding a buyer on your own, which likely won’t pay the full price for a game they can buy brand new still in the wrapping. Stores that sell used games usually have a short time where you can get a full refund for pre-owned titles, but that’s the only situation where you can get all of your money back because you were dissatisfied with the performance.