Nintendo listening to feedback, next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update will fix bugs and add Ranked Battles

Nintendo has officially commented on players’ feedback for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Both titles have received heavy criticism for their performances and poor graphics, with many fans expressing anger at the fact that a big brand like Pokémon can’t seem to create a game with high-fidelity graphics. Nintendo announced a new update for the titles, Version 1.1.0, which will release on December 1 and will fix several bugs and add in Ranked Battles. The company promises that it is taking players’ feedback seriously and will continue working on the game to provide improvements.

To download Ver. 1.1.0, players will need to be connected to the internet. From the HOME Menu, select the icon for Pokémon Scarlet or Violet. Players will need to press the + or – Button on the controller and select Software Update, followed by Via the Internet. To play online with friends, players will need to have the same version of the game downloaded. As part of the Ver. 1.1.0 update, Season 1 of Ranked Battles will begin, allowing players to take part in Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium.

A software update for #PokemonScarletViolet (Ver. 1.1.0) will be released on 12/1. Please visit our website for more information: https://t.co/4kh6Dtui4c



We take the feedback from players seriously, and will continue to work on improvements to the games. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 1, 2022

The update will also fix several bugs, but the wording on the Nintendo Support webpage is vague. The only specific glitch the update will fix is a bug where the music does not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road quest. Nintendo writes that it is aware of the game’s performance and apologizes for the “inconvenience.” Nintendo claims it takes feedback from players “seriously” and is working on ways to improve the games in future development.

Players shouldn’t expect an update Ver. 1.1.0 to fix every problem with the game and should set their expectations at a reasonable level. It will take time to fix the plethora of bugs and crashes within the games, and Nintendo will have to release more patches. This is a contrast to a previous report claiming that Nintendo has not received any complaints about the titles, at least not through Nintendo Support.

We go over the odds of Nintendo patching the performance issues with Scarlet and Violet in another piece; we do believe patches will be coming to the titles in the coming months, but we don’t think the patches will be substantial enough to fix everything. Despite the heavy criticism of the game’s performance and graphics, the two games have sold 10 million copies in three days, becoming one of the fastest-selling games on the Nintendo Switch.