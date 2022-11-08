Can you get a shiny Guzzlord in Pokémon Go? – November 9, 2022

You can now catch Guzzlord in Pokémon Go five-star raids, so long as it’s spawning from those encounters. You might have a good chance to take it on yourself, but we always recommend bringing a handful of trainers with you to make sure you can take it down. After you defeat it, what are the chances you can get a shiny Guzzlord in Pokémon Go?

Does Guzzlord have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Guzzlord’s shiny version has not been released in Pokémon Go. Therefore, you will not have a chance to encounter it during any five-star raid, but this will not be how it is forever. We expect a shiny version of Guzzlord to appear in the future, likely the next time it frequently appears in five-star raids alongside a bigger event. However, other Ultra Beasts appeared before it, which will likely receive their shiny versions first.

Nihilego was the first Ultra Beast to arrive in Pokémon Go, and we imagine Niantic will want to release this shiny version before they do the rest of them. Once this shiny version starts to appear in the mobile game, the other Ultra Beast shiny versions are likely on the way. Niantic follows this pattern fairly consistently, with the debut of a Pokémon and then releasing the shiny versions in future events. These events typically take a year or two to happen.

We do not have an exact release date for when this will occur. When this does, we’ll update this page, and whenever you encounter Guzzlord in five-star raids or as a reward, the shiny version will continue to be available.