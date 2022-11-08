The best moveset for Guzzlord in Pokémon Go

Guzzlord is an Ultra Beast that you can catch in Pokémon Go. It’s a powerful Pokémon, but you want to ensure you get the most out of it to properly use it against other trainers or prepare to use it in five-star raids against other legendary Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach Guzzlord in Pokémon Go.

Best Guzzlord moveset in Pokémon Go

Guzzlord is a Dark and Dragon-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, and Ice-type moves, but it is resistant against Dark, Electric, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Psychic, and Water-type moves. Although Guzzlord is an Ultra Beast, we don’t recommend using it in the Master League. Instead, you’ll find it far more useful in the Great and Ultra Leagues, making it more suitable to battle in these categories. You’ll want to consider this while creating your teams and ensure not to give Guzzlord too much power.

Related: All Guzzlord weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

These are all the moves Guzzlord can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) – 13 damage and 3 energy per turn (4.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Snarl (Dark-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Of these two choices, Dragon Tail is easily the better option. Dragon Tail can do more damage to an opponent, but the downside is it does not produce as much energy as Snarl would. However, the damage to energy differences make up for this and turn Dragon Tail into a far more favorable option between these two.

Charged attacks

Brutal Swing (Dark-type) – 65 damage and 40 energy

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy (30% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Dragon Claw (Dragon-type) – 50 damage and 35 energy

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type) – 80 damage and 50 energy

The charged attack options are difficult to narrow down. All of them are under 50 energy, which is excellent, but you’ll want to find the best combination to come out on top. Between these options, we recommend you go with Crunch and Dragon Tail. The chance to lower an opponent’s defenses with Crunch can be really good, especially if you land a strong strike with Dragon Claw. However, depending on how you plan to use Guzzlord, Sludge Bomb is always an option to use as a Poison-type attack, but it will vary on your team.

The best moveset to teach Guzzlord is the fast move Dragon Tail and the charged attacks Crunch and Dragon Claw.