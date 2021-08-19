Can you get a shiny Zacian in Pokémon Go? – August 20, 2021

Zacian will be available as one of the legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event. You’ll be able to catch it in five-star raids that you can find worldwide. Players will want to work together to tackle this fearsome Pokémon and attempt to capture it. For those aggressively hunting one down, will you be able to catch a shiny version of Zacian in Pokémon Go?

Like every new shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Zacian’s shiny form will not be available during its first outing. Therefore, players can expect not to encounter Zacian’s shiny form during the Ultra Unlock Part 3 event. However, the Pokémon will still be making an appearance, which should encourage any player who wants to add a Fairy-type Pokémon to their collection to use in the Master League.

We can expect the arrival of Zacian’s shiny form to be sometime in the future, likely within a year or two. Developer Niantic typically goes through this routine where they introduce a Pokémon and then release its shiny version in an additional event a year later. This standard is especially noticeable for legendary Pokémon of the franchise. Hopefully, we can also expect that event to reveal Zacian’s other form, the Crowned Sword.