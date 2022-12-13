Can you get Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Hisuian Pokémon are regional variants of old Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Regional Pokémon have been in the game since Pokémon Sun & Moon and are now an evergreen feature, with fans excited to see reimagined forms of some of their favorite Pokémon. Pokémon Legends: Arceus also introduced new evolutions to Pokémon like Wyrdeer and Kleavor. One of these regional Pokémon is Zorua and Zoroark, who were some of the lucky creatures to get an updated version.

Hisuian Zorua didn’t get much time to shine, however, despite its beautiful appearance. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is still a fairly new game, and its conception as a side game has made fans hope that these Hisuian Pokémon would be available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, is this the case?

Are Hisuian Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately, there are not any Hisuian Pokémon available to catch or evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While the original Zorua is in the game, only its standard version is. This means you cannot catch or trade a Hisuian Pokémon at this time.

However, not all hope is lost. Hisuian Zorua and the other alternate forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are set to become available later in the game’s lifespan through Pokémon HOME. When Pokémon HOME is introduced in Spring 2023, you will be able to transfer many of the Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This includes other Hisuian Pokémon such as the updated Decidueye, Kleavor, and Wyrdeer.

Keep an eye out for when Pokémon HOME drops this Spring for a full list of what past Pokémon will be available in Scarlet and Violet.