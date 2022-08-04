Can you get to the other island in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim? Answered

During your time romancing Killers in Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim you will be interacting with these fearsome monstrosities as you choose who to give your heart to. You are trapped on Murder Island, a tropical place with not much life unsurprisingly. That being said, you will hear about another location a couple times in the story. Can you go to the other island in Hooked On You?

Can you access the other island in Hooked On You?

There is no way to access the other island in Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim. The area is referred to as IP Island, and is supposedly where all the third-party Killers you would see in Dead By Daylight are. You do get a quick look at Ghostface on the island, but can not actually interact with him at all. He is there for a still in the game as you look through binoculars at the other area, but are quickly taken away as the story gets back on track.

Hooked On You is a small and simple game, one that Behaviour Interactive likely would not like to have to dump a bunch of cash into to show characters like Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, The Nemesis, and more. The fact that Ghostface appears at all and has his name mentioned is a surprise to us and probably costed them enough to get him in there.

Again, this game is a simple dating simulator that is essentially a big meme. It’s supposed to make you laugh and every now and then nudge you towards the typical Dead By Daylight game. The main Killers on display here are supposed to be the stars of the show, but the developers recognize that you are probably wondering where the rest of the roster are, even if they can not expressly show you them.