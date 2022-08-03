Will Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim get new Chapters and DLC?

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is a game in which you get to pursue a romantic relationship with the very Killers that hunt you in Dead by Daylight. There are four main Killers to talk to and potentially become more than friends with, but the main game’s roster has so many more. This guide explains if Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim will ever get new Chapters and DLC.

Will new Killers or Survivors be added to Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim with new Chapters or DLC?

During a press briefing before Behaviour Beyond 2022, representatives for Behaviour Interactive told Gamepur that there are currently no plans for DLC, new Chapters, or expansions of any kind for Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim. However, the game was created based on requests from fans and the huge amount of fan art depicting the horrific Killers from Dead by Daylight in a sexier light. The representatives explained that Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim wouldn’t exist without requests from fans, so if the game sells well enough, and there’s enough demand for more from players, new Chapters and DLC could be developed. At the time of writing, though, no expansions of any kind for the game are in the works.

If new Killers were to be brought to Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim, they would almost certainly need to be from the roster of original characters such as The Trapper, The Trickster, The Spirit, and The Wraith. This means that there is a wealth of new Killers that could come to the game, including The Artist, The Dredge, The Plague, and many more. Of course, a new Chapter could twist the concept entirely and make Survivors the player’s main love interests.

The reason that Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim will probably never see Killers like Nemesis, Albert Wesker, and The Shape as datable characters is because they’re part of established franchises outside of Behaviour Interactive. For Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim, the Killers have had their perception warped to fit with the game’s themes, turning them from scary murderer into a sexy singleton. Franchise partners likely won’t allow the developer to do the same with a character such as Nemesis or Alber Wesker, both of which are well known for being pure evil and merciless killing machines.

A good example of how Killers from established franchises can appear in the game is Ghostface. The Killer appears as a still image in the distance, but you never interact with it. This means that the perception of the character isn’t altered. The game event references how close this comes to copyright infringement with a line of text. There’s also the fact that the Ghostface mask has different copyright surrounding it to the Scream franchise, which may be how the developer got away with adding the character in.