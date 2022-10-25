Can you get Zorua in Pokémon Go?

There are multiple Pokémon for you to catch and encounter throughout your time playing Pokémon Go. You can find them all over, but some are discovered in unique ways. For many seeking out their favorite Pokémon from the Unova region, Zorua, there are a few things you might need to know about it. Here’s what you need to know if you can catch get Zorua in Pokémon Go.

Is Zorua in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that although Zorua intended to appear during a surprise spotlight hour event featuring Shuppet. What was going to was that for five minutes, at the start and the end of the Spotlight Hour, your buddy Pokémon would appear in the wild. You were meant to catch it, and it would turn out to be Zorua. Unfortunately, however, something went wrong with the event, and Zorua had the buddy Pokémon, not its actual stats. Because of these issues, Niantic has shut down Zorua’s Illusion event, and Shupptet’s Spotlight Hour will continue as planned on October 25.

Related: Zorua and Zoroark have a messy arrival to Pokémon Go, being removed immediately

We do not know when Zorua will arrive in Pokémon Go. Given the upset of the event, Niantic has not followed up on what they plan to do next. The team will likely need to update Zorua’s stats and ensure the previous error does not happen again. Once these adjustments have been added to the game, Niantic will be ready to announce Zorua and Zoroark’s arrival.

When Zorua does arrive, we can expect not to have a shiny version of this Pokémon, but if you have enough Candy you should be able to evolve it into Zoroark.