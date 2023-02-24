You’ll encounter a good amount of combat when fighting enemies in Sons of the Forest, which means you’ll want a reliable way to hotkey your weapons while playing. Because Sons of the Forest is a horror survival game, not everything will be easy, such as the hotkeys you use and how you switch between weapons. This means there are difficult methods to switch between weapons, which won’t be fast. Can you hotkey weapons in Sons of the Forest?

Does Sons of the Forest give you hotkeys for weapons while playing?

Unfortunately, it does not. We can confirm that you won’t be able to assign any weapons to any of your hotkeys while playing the game. However, you don’t always have to go directly into your main inventory to swap between items. There is a faster method, but only slightly faster. It’s not as quick as hitting a button to switch weapons. You set this up by going into your main inventory and clicking on the backpack in the top area of the menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click on your backpack to place items on it, such as the weapons you want to use. You can also use this menu to remove items from your backpack, returning them to your main inventory. After you’ve selected the items you want to have on your, get out of the inventory page.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re out of the inventory page, hold the I button, and your character will hold their backpack out in front of them. You can then hover your mouse over any of the items you’ve placed on your backpack and switch between them without going into your main inventory. Although this method is still slow, it’s faster than going through every item in your list and clicking the weapon you need to use during a fight.