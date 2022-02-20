Can you Lure Call in Horizon Forbidden West?

In Horizon Zero Dawn, you could unlock a Forager Skill called Lure Call, which enabled Aloy to whistle at a single human enemy or machine within a group. The targeted enemy would walk over to Aloy alone, making itself an easy target for a Silent Strike or an override. This meant that in many situations, it was very easy to pick off groups of enemies one-by-one. Guerrilla Games has apparently decided that it was too easy, as the Lure Call skill is not in Horizon Forbidden West at all.

Aloy can still whistle in Horizon Forbidden West, but she can only whistle to a mount that she has already overridden. Mount Call is a Mount Tool that automatically activates in your Hunter’s Kit (the quick-access inventory in the bottom-left corner of the screen) whenever you have an overridden mount available. Select it using left and right on the D-pad, and use it by pressing down on the D-pad.

If you want to attract the attention of enemies in Horizon Forbidden West, then there’s no way to do so as precisely as Lure Call allowed in Horizon Zero Dawn. Instead, you’ll have to do it by throwing rocks, which sometimes attract the attention of more than one enemy. However, if you target and time your throw precisely, then you can still lure individual enemies away from the safety of their groups.