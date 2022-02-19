how-to-call-your-mount-in-horizon-forbidden-west

Aloy can capture and ride several types of machines in Horizon Forbidden West. These mounts allow her to traverse the world and reach locations faster without spending vital resources on Fast Travel Packs. However, sometimes you forget about the mount and leave it behind. This guide explains how to call your mount so that you don’t need to override another.

Call your mount so you don’t need to track it down

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whenever Aloy has a mount, a new option will be added to her inventory. You can swap to it by tapping the D-pad’s right and left direction buttons. The new option is a whistle that allows Aloy to call her mount. Select it when you need your mount, and tap down on the D-pad. It’s the same location that you select traps from. This will cause Aloy to whistle loudly, and her mount will come charging towards her.

You won’t be able to call Aloy’s mount if enemies attacked it while she was away from it. Other machines and human enemies will attack Aloy’s mounts if they find them. There’s also a chance that the override Aloy applied to the machine will wear off, meaning the machine could just walk away while you’re off exploring. The mount is likely gone forever if you can’t find the call mount option in Aloy’s inventory.