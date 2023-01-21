Can you miss recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage?

When playing through Fire Emblem Engage, multiple party members are going to join you on this massive adventure. These characters have unique talents, and they have distinct classes that make them standout choices for you as you progress through the game. While playing through the main story and encountering so many characters, are there any that you could miss? Here’s what you need ot know about if you can miss recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

All characters you can miss in Fire Emblem Engage

Although there are only a few, we can confirm that there are a handful of characters you might miss out on while playing Fire Emblem Engage. Most of the characters that join your party in the game will join you by progressing through the main story and completing chapters, so if you want to expand your party and add more options to your roster, playing the game is your best option.

Related: Does Fire Emblem Engage have Weapon Durability?

These are all of the characters that you might miss adding to your party in Fire Emblem Engage. These characters are all recruitable.

Anna

Jade

Jean

Saphir

Seadall

These characters appear in several moments throughout Fire Emblem Engage. Jean, for example, makes an appearance during the first Paralogue mission you can accept in the game, and if your main character encounters them during the mission and does the Talk action, Jean will join the party. All these characters need to Talk with your main character, except for Jade. Instead of your character, Jade will only speak with Diamant, a character you should have recruited to your party by the team you meet them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Because these characters are missable, don’t feel that you need to start over or you’ve messed something up if they don’t join you on a playthrough. These characters are optional, and they will damage your ending of Fire Emblem Engage.