Weapon Durability is a major concern in the Fire Emblem games. Every weapon typically has a set amount of uses before it breaks, forcing players to consider what weapons to use in combat carefully and to make sure each character has a few spares on them as they charge into a fight. Does Fire Emblem Engage have Weapon Durability?

How Weapon Durability works in Fire Emblem Engage

We can confirm that the traditional Weapon Durability worries from other Fire Emblem games do not appear in Fire Emblem Engage. At least, not for every weapon. The only weapons and items that you have to worry about for Weapon Durability are Staves, a specific magical weapon, and torches. Characters can only use Staves if they have proficiency with this item, so most of your party members don’t have to worry about it. This should make it easier to purchase superior weapons for your party members and to have less junk loot floating around your inventory.

Related: What does the Character Rating mean in Fire Emblem Engage?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beyond the Staves, traditional swords, lances, axes, gauntlets, and even tomes do not come with limited uses. You won’t spend your money trying to purchase more of them from the Smithy. You only need to worry about upgrading the ones you want and making them stronger as you progress through the game. You can make them more robust by finding the critical metal resources in Fire Emblem Engage, namely Iron and Silver, for the most basic levels.

When you run out of Staves, more appear at the item shop, and you can add them to your inventory. Because you have limited uses when it comes to Staves, having multiples of them on your healers is a good idea. Running out of healing Staves can become a huge problem, especially if you have one or two characters who can heal in your party.