Can you pick perks for crafted weapons in Destiny 2?

Crafting is coming to Destiny 2 alongside The Witch Queen expansion. In it, you’ll be able to create a variety of deadly weapons that you can expect to use during your assault on the Throne World and in future adventures with your Guardian. Using an ideal gun is important, and perks can make or break a weapon depending on your Guardian. In this guide, we cover if you can pick perks for crafted weapons you make in Destiny 2 and how it works.

When creating a weapon for your Guardian, you will determine the type of perks it uses. These perks will personalize your choice, making it a standout option in your armory every time you use it. However, you won’t be able to use every perk available for that weapon. Instead, you’ll have to unlock unique perks for your gun as you progress through Destiny 2, and unlocking perks for your weapons can be challenging.

Unlocking a perk all comes down to finding a Deepsight Resonance of a particular weapon that has a perk you haven’t unlocked. Once you have that weapon, you can then complete an objective to extract that perk’s essence and use it in your future crafting projects. Anytime you find a Deepsight Resonance weapon, you’ll want to grab it and make sure you don’t already have that perk for the weapon.