Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features nearly 400 characters to play as you’ve likely seen in the Star Wars universe. These characters were featured in the film, and some of them are from live-action television shows or the Clone Wars animated series. A notable character many may want to play is Baby Yoda, also known as Grogu. Can you play as Baby Yoda in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

We can confirm that you will not be able to directly play as Baby Yoda. Instead, the character is attached to The Mandalorian, also known as Din Djarin, who stars alongside Baby Yoda in the live-action show, The Mandalorian. When playing as The Mandalorian, you’ll primarily control Din as you explore The Skywalker Saga. However, Baby Yoda will be following him around the entire time. If anything attempts to attack or harm Baby Yoda, he will hide inside his carrier and not receive any damage.

Although you can directly play as Baby Yoda, you can have him follow you around. The Mandalorian is one of the DLC characters you can get to add to your collection, but he and Baby Yoda are not one of the many characters you unlock for the base game.