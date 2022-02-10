When is the release date for Nintendo Switch Sports?

Today’s Nintendo Direct had no shortage of announcements, but one of the biggest reveals that has people talking is the spiritual successor/remake to Wii Sports — the aptly named Nintendo Switch Sports, releasing for, well, the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo showed off quite a few parts of the upcoming game in the Direct, like what sports will be available and the online multiplayer mode, which will allow players to play matches online with friends. The game, which releases on April 29, will have six sports to start: Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara, a type of Japanese stage swordplay that has been adapted into a modern martial arts sport that is also referred to as Spochan.

Image via Nintendo

The digital version of the game will retail for $39.99 USD and $49.99 CAD MSRP, and pre-orders are available now at the Nintendo eShop. The physical version of the game, which includes a Joy-Con leg strap for Soccer, can be purchased at a higher price at your choice of retailer.

There will also be an Online Play Test for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to try the game out from February 18 to 20, with specific times that the test will be live for each day.