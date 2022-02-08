Can you play Deep Rock Galactic in splitscreen?

Deep Rock Galactic is a multiplayer mining game in which you and up to three other dwarves are tasked with heading out into space and returning with some rich minerals from the most dangerous rocks around. This guide explains if the game can be played in splitscreen and how multiplayer works.

Does Deep Rock Galactic have splitscreen?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s no way to play Deep Rock Galactic in splitscreen because the game doesn’t have that functionality. You can only play with friends or random other players online, so you’ll need to each have a device to play on if you want to play together. This is still possible in a couch co-op situation, but it definitely doesn’t feel the same as when you’re both seeing a display on the same monitor.

For PC players, there is a workaround that you can use if you’re desperate for splitscreen and willing to give it a try. Nucleus Co-Op is a free open-source tool for anyone to play games in splitscreen. It requires some work, but if you’re willing to put the effort in, you can get Deep Rock Galactic to display two players side by side. Note that Nucleus Co-Op won’t work with PlayStation or Xbox devices, but PC players can play online with Xbox players.