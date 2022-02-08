Is Deep Rock Galactic playable cross platform?

Deep Rock Galactic is a co-op mining game that you can jump into with friends of other random players in a united search for the rarest minerals in the galaxy. While hooking up with friends is better, it’s hard to know which platform to get the game for so that you can play with all of them. This guide explains if Deep Rock Galactic is cross platform and how crossplay works.

PC and Xbox players can play Deep Rock Galactic together

Screenshot by Gamepur

Deep Rock Galactic is cross platform between Windows PC and Xbox devices. This means that anyone that plays the game on Steam can link up with an Xbox player and jump into missions together. This is the only way to play Deep Rock Galactic across multiple platforms. PlayStation users can’t play with Windows PC or Xbox players.

PS4 and PS5 players can play together in Deep Rock Galactic

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the launch of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Deep Rock Galactic, a whole new group of players gained access to deep space mining. However, as we point out above, PlayStation users can’t play with Windows PC or Xbox users. Instead, PS4 and PS5 users can play together, meaning that anyone who downloaded Deep Rock Galactic while it was free on PS Plus can play with other like-minded users.

The future of Deep Rock Galactic crossplay

Developer Ghost Ship Games has made it clear that it plans to introduce a more in-depth version of crossplay and expand it in Deep Rock Galactic over time. However, it’s not possible for users to play together on other platforms outside of what we’ve outlined above at the time of writing.