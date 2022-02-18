Can you play Lost Ark on Steam Deck? Answered

Lost Ark has had a very successful launch, despite the occasional technical hiccup and server logjam. It has seen more than 1 million concurrent players on Steam and has been so popular that developer Smilegate needed to add a whole new region to Europe to help relieve the pressure on its servers.

So far the game is only available for PC and Smilegate hasn’t announced any plans to port the game to other consoles, but what about the Steam Deck? Can players dive into Lost Ark from the comfort of their own couch thanks to Valve’s own handheld console?

Does Lost Ark work on the Steam Deck?

So far Valve hasn’t officially verified that Lost Ark works on the Steam Deck. The company officially reviews each game for their handheld and hasn’t said one way or the other if Lost Ark works on the Steam Deck. This makes it difficult to say categorically that the game will or won’t work as intended for the console.

There are a few marks against Lost Ark coming to the Steam Deck, however. One is its reliance on the Easy Anti Cheat (EAC) service, which can help crackdown on hackers and cheating in the game. However, it also doesn’t play nicely with Linux-based operating systems, which is what Steam Deck runs on. Though Valve said that the process for making EAC work on the Steam Deck is now a “simple process,” there is no way of telling if Smilegate has implemented the update with Lost Ark.

There is, of course, hope for players looking to play Lost Ark on the Steam Deck, but, as of this writing, there isn’t any official confirmation that it will work as intended.