Valorant has become one of the most popular first-person shooter games globally and has already gained over 14 million unique players a month. The unique mixture of shooting and agents with abilities is something that attracts players the most, along with the shiny cosmetics it offers.

If you are a Mac user and wondering if you can enjoy this legendary game, here’s your answer to the question — Can you play Valorant on Mac.

Valorant is available only for PC at the moment and will release on mobile devices next year. Unfortunately, it is not available on Mac, and Riot has cleared that they don’t have plans to launch a Mac version of the game. However, players can still play Valorant on Mac by using a software called Boot Camp and here’s how.

How to play Valorant on Mac

Image via Tech Ghost

Boot Camp allows you to run the Windows operating system on Mac and, hence, play Valorant on it. Before installing the software, make sure that you fulfil the following requirements:

Your Mac has an Intel chip.

You have atleast 64 GB of free space in your Mac however a minimum of 128 GB free space is recommended for smooth experience.

If you meet these requirements, create an ISO file of the 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro and a backup of your hard drive. Then follow these steps: