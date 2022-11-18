The multiplayer function in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has it so you and your friends can explore the Paldea region together. Your group can explore the wild, take on wild Pokémon, or work together to defeat the various Tera Raids scattered throughout the world. Some players are curious about how this affects the story. Can you progress the story while playing multiplayer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Can you play the story in multiplayer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately, the details are a little unclear at this point. A handful of trailers leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet shared that you can do other activities with your friends but did not directly say if these activities were story beats. For example, we don’t know if you can be in another player’s world and take on the Bug-type Gym Leader after you leave the academy or if you can learn about the various Titan Pokémon throughout the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In a multiplayer session, also known as a Union Circle, you can participate in Pokémon battles, Tera Raids, trade with your friends, or explore another player’s world and capture some of the wild Pokémon you find while you’re out exploring. We don’t know how far out you can explore away from the host player, but supposedly you can visit different environments while playing with your friends. Of course, this answer may vary on everyone’s connection while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Communication with your friends will need to be necessary. We recommend making sure everyone knows what they want to do and how they want to play together. In addition, everyone will want to make sure they have a stable connection while trying to play the game.