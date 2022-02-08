Can you romance Lawan in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

After you leave the starting area of Old Villedor in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you are introduced to Lawan. A badass woman who has had a hard past and the only thing keeping her going is clearing the names off her hit list. If you enjoy her so much, you may be tempted to try and romance her. The question is, can you romance Lawan?

Unfortunately for anyone looking to get a little closer to Lawan, you can not romance her in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Lawan prefers to be on her own after a rough past, and she really only has her eyes on one other person in the game depending on how you make your choices. Regardless, Aiden will never be able to get past the friend zone with her.

There is a conversation at one point where you can kind of hint at liking her, but this goes nowhere and the two of you never get lower than her inviting you to a birthday party. Lawan just isn’t interested in Aiden that way and there is no romance mechanic in the game. That being said, there is a side mission where you can have someone give Aiden a Sparker card, which is essentially an apocalyptic version of Tinder.