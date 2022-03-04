Can you skip the Gran Turismo 7 intro?

If you’ve just bought the long-awaited Gran Turismo 7, you might be getting the impression that Polyphony Digital doesn’t think it was quite long-awaited enough. As if being forced to play in Music Rally mode wasn’t enough, when you select World Map, you are not immediately treated to the World Map. Not anywhere near immediately, in fact. Instead, you have to sit through a long opening credit sequence detailing the entire history of the motor car in real-time (it feels like).

Screenshot by Gamepur

But when the credits stop rolling and the visuals switch to the game engine, the wait is still not over. You then have to watch a montage of high-speed racing action while a synthetic rock guitar wails away in the background. The two sequences combined take a total of 9 minutes and you cannot skip any of it. We tried everything. Every combination of pressing and holding buttons. Nothing worked. We even tried holding the PS button in order to quit the game, and restart it. But it knew we hadn’t watched the intro in full at least once, so we still couldn’t skip it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The good news is that after the first time, you can skip the intro by pressing any button. And you can even prevent it from starting ever again. On the World Map screen, go to the GT Menu in the top-left of the screen and select Options. The first option on the Options screen (it’s like they knew!) is to stop the opening movie from playing on startup. Unfortunately, there’s no way to access this option before it plays through the first time.