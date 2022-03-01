Can you store or bank runes in Elden Ring? Answered

Runes in Elden Ring are critical to your journey through the Lands Between. Not only are they your primary currency for purchasing equipment, cookbooks, and consumables, but they’re also the experience points you use to level up. And just like in other From Software titles, you’re perpetually at risk of losing this valuable currency whenever you die.

In short, the runes you see listed under “Runes Held” in your inventory can’t be stored or secured, at least not in a traditional sense. This means you will almost always be encouraged to spend your runes, either at a vendor or on character levels, to guard against losing too many at once. Doing this will rely heavily on selling or consuming the Golden Rune items that you pick up around the world.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These Golden Runes come in different sizes, which are indicated by the number in brackets, with larger numbers granting greater quantities of runes. Rather than trying to memorize the quantity each size will grant you though, we would recommend traveling to a vendor and selling them. This will allow you to check the price of each Golden Rune, and you will receive the same number of runes either way. If you’re a few runes short at any point, you may want to keep an eye out for the glowing skulls that are sometimes lying on the ground, as hitting those with a weapon or running them over on Torrent will drop a Golden Rune [1].

In general, we wouldn’t advise carrying more than one level’s worth of held runes unless it’s absolutely necessary. Either way, it isn’t worth worrying too much about losing some runes here and there. Remember, you’ll always find plenty of runes just by exploring the Lands Between.

Related: How to defeat the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring