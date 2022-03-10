Can you upgrade Soul Hackers 2 from PS4 to PS5 for free?

Following Soul Hackers 2’s official announcement, console players are probably wondering what the upgrade situation is like. While the vast majority of games make the transition across console generations relatively seamless, not every title benefits from an easy upgrade path.

If you start playing Soul Hackers 2 on PS4, will you be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free down the line?

Is the upgrade free?

On PlayStation, the answer is yes. Atlus confirmed through a Q&A section on its website that owners of the PS4 version can upgrade to PS5 for free. This also includes transferring save data, which is not always a given when games offer free upgrades on Sony’s platform. Some games, such as Yakuza: Like a Dragon, let users upgrade on PlayStation at the expense of losing their save date.

Luckily, that’s not the case with Soul Hackers 2. This works regardless of whether you own the physical or digital version, however there is one slight caveat for physical owners. The upgrade provides the digital version of Soul Hackers 2. Despite this, the disc acts as a license to confirm that you own it. Because of this, you’ll need to insert the PS4 disc into your PS5 every time you want to play the downloaded PS5 version.

As for Xbox consoles, Atlus has yet to make any confirmation as to whether Smart Delivery is supported. Considering the PlayStation versions have a free upgrade path, it’s safe to assume the Xbox versions offer something similar, but an official statement has yet to be made.