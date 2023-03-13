Can you use and add custom music and soundtracks in WWE 2K23?

For years, many in the WWE community have asked about incorporating custom music and themes into WWE 2K games, and this will be the case with WWE 2K23. This feature has been requested for many reasons, a few being: to add more flavor and add a theme that isn’t in the game. So, can players in WWE 2K23 add custom music? Here’s everything you need need to know about custom music and soundtracks in WWE 2K23.

How to add custom music and soundtracks in WWE 2K23

Like with WWE 2K22, players cannot add custom music and soundtracks to WWE 2K23. Thus, those who want to add special themes from the past, like AJ Styles’ TNA theme or Stone Cold’s heel theme from the early 2000s, will only be able to do so with a little help from an external app like YouTube or Spotify.

The lack of custom music and soundtracks, unfortunately, has been the case for quite some time in WWE 2K video games. Before the launch of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, older WWE 2K video games and the old THQ WWE games had the option of adding custom music. Adding them was quite simple back in the days of the Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 since music could be downloaded onto the console with the help of either a CD or a USB drive. Alas, this is no longer the case with the newer consoles.

It does beg to wonder if, one day, the developers at 2K will add a feature that will integrate Spotify or cloud libraries in order to add custom music into future WWE 2K games. Whatever the case may be, it’s not possible in WWE 2K23.