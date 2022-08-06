Charleston Fire Department location in Fallout 76

Among the locations across the wastelands of Appalachia in Fallout 76, none are more widely known as the Charleston Fire Department. This area is one of the key locations you will visit throughout the main campaign and is home to many useful items. Unlike most areas in Fallout 76, once you finally reach the Charleston Fire Department, you will find yourself going back there constantly; especially if you use a lot of ammo.

Charleston Fire Department location

In the southernmost part of the map, you will find the Ash Heap region. This region is known for its dark skies and noxious fumes. Walking through this area gives you the risk of developing a lung disease that can severely impact your character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be wandering through the Ash Heap for long before you find the Charleston Fire Department. This location is directly south of Charleston on the map and southeast of AVR Medical Center. One of the closest locations to the Charleston Fire Department is The Rusty Pick, the location where you can find the Purveyor.

What to do at Charleston Fire Department

You will most likely come across the Charleston Fire Department during the main quest line for Fallout 76. The quest that brings you to this location is called Into the Fire. During this quest, you will need to pass the Responders exam using the terminals in the fire department. The Overseer also left a storage container here as part of her quest for you to get supplies from.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside of quests, the Charleston Fire Department is one of the best areas to gather lead in the game. The weight room inside the building is full of barbells for you to scrap to get lead and steel. There is also a weapons workbench in the area as well as some medical boxes that you can get Stimpaks from.