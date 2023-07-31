Fallout 76: Mirelurk Eggs Location

Mirelurk Eggs are a significant resource in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 76. Laid by the hostile Mirelurk creatures, these large, greenish eggs are often found near bodies of water or in areas inhabited by Mirelurks. Players can harvest these eggs and utilize them for culinary and crafting purposes. That said, if you are looking for specific locations of Mirelurk Eggs, we’ve listed them below.

Related: All Fallout 76 Perks, Listed

Where to find Mirelurk Eggs in Fallout 76

You can find Mirelurk Eggs in the below-mentioned locations.

The Grafton Dam contains 3 Mirelurk Eggs.

In and around Highland Marsh, there are 18 Mirelurk Eggs.

North and South of Ohio River Adventures, there are 13 Mirelurk Eggs.

The Swarm of Suitors event’s completion can net 1-3 Mirelurk Eggs.

Generally, you’ll find Mirelurk Eggs nearside water bodies, so keep your eyes peeled. While farming for the Mirelurk Eggs, some can hatch, giving birth to Hatchlings that will attack you. However, these are very easy to deal with.

Once you have Mirelurk Eggs, you can use them as an ingredient for the recipe of Aged Mirelurk Queen Steak, Corn Pone, Cramburger, Mirelurk Cake, Mirelurk Egg Omelette, Mud Cookie, and Pumpkin Pie. You can also eat them raw to satisfy your hunger a little, but it’s worth noting that it has a high dose of rads and a high disease chance. Furthermore, Mirelurk Egg has a spoil rate of 75 minutes, after which they will turn into Spoiled Meat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The primary reason you’ll need Mirelurk Eggs is to complete daily challenges that demand 3 Mirelurk Eggs. Upon completing the task, you’ll be rewarded with 250 S.C.O.R.E. points. There is also a Raider Fish Camp quest where you need to supply 15 Mirelurk Eggs. However, this quest is unmarked, so you won’t be able to spot it on the map.