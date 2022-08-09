Clicker Simulator Value List – The Most Valuable Items
It is going to take a lot of clicks to earn some of these items.
If you’re in the mood to give your mouse a workout, Clicker Simulator might be the Roblox game for you. Clicking earns you coins, which can be used to buy items like pet eggs and equipment that increases your clicking speed, which in turn helps you earn more coins. Earning the most valuable items in the game can net you big rewards or even allow you to sell them for major profit on the game’s market. Here is a list of the most valuable items in Clicker Simulator and how much they generally sell for with other players.
The most valuable items and pets in Clicker Simulator – the 30 most valuable items
Currently the most valuable items in the game are those that were created as part of the game’s leaderboard events. Items like the Top #1 Reward are one-off, making them unique and difficult to find. This unique item is valued at over one million coins but isn’t on the market very often.
Aside from these incredibly rare items, the game’s most valuable items are the pets. These have different values based on if they are a rarer variety. You can get some free pets and boosts by checking for the new codes each month. Some of these items are so rare that they don’t have a set value on the market – owners will set their own price and see if anyone is willing to pay it. These are designated on the below table as Owner’s Choice.
If you don’t want to wear out your mouse for the sake of a few pets or items, Clicker Simulator also features an auto-click function that can give your wrist a rest. It isn’t quite as fast as clicking normally and it certainly can’t keep up with people who have mastered the art of drag clicking, but it can make your life much easier.
|Item/Pet
|Base Value
|Shiny Value
|Golden Value
|Rainbow Value
|Top #1 Reward
|1,000,000
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Top #1 Tech Reward
|800,000
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Top #10 Reward
|750,000
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Top #1 Time Reward
|700,000
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Top #10 Tech Reward
|600,000
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Top #1 Ocean Reward
|600,000
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Top #25 Reward
|500,000
|Owner’s Choice
|Not available
|Not available
|Top #10 Time Reward
|500,000
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Top #25 Tech Reward
|400,000
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Top #10 Ocean Reward
|400,000
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|2022 Time Guardian
|400,000
|Owner’s Choice
|Owner’s Choice
|Not available
|Top #25 Time Reward
|350,000
|Owner’s Choice
|Owner’s Choice
|Owner’s Choice
|Top #25 Ocean Reward
|250,000
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Atlantis Shock
|140,000
|400,000
|Owner’s Choice
|Owner’s Choice
|Atlantis Leviathan
|125,000
|320,000
|Owner’s Choice
|Owner’s Choice
|20m Portal Guardian
|90,000
|195,000
|Owner’s Choice
|425,000
|Tropical Abyss
|80,000
|286,000
|Owner’s Choice
|Owner’s Choice
|Winged Pirate Lord
|55,000
|190,000
|Owner’s Choice
|Owner’s Choice
|75M Vortex Fury
|50,000
|130,000
|300,000
|275,000
|50M Terminator
|36,000
|74,000
|160,000
|143,000
|Ultraviolet Spectre
|27,000
|60,000
|135,000
|110,000
|325M Galaxy Empress
|19,000
|35,000
|55,000
|47,000
|100M Furnace
|18,000
|37,000
|120,000
|95,000
|Summer Dinosaur
|15,000
|32,000
|45,000
|45,000
|260M Astrofighter
|14,000
|25,000
|63,000
|48,000
|Demented Jokester
|13,000
|30,000
|55,000
|40,000
|150M Shattered Reality
|10,000
|24,000
|50,000
|32,000
|Summer Equatorial
|8,000
|20,000
|38,000
|38,000
|Corgi of The Sun
|8,000
|20,000
|40,000
|40,000
|Luck of the Irish
|7,200
|16,000
|35,000
|28,000