COD Mobile Season 1 (2022) beta test server APK download link

Activision has given a fresh new start to the Call of Duty: Mobile with the return of Season 1. With the beginning of a new year, the season count of the game has been reset for the second time. The beta test server for COD Mobile Season 1 has been made available by the developers featuring content from the upcoming season.

The beta test build contains new maps, a scorestreak, functional weapons, weapon balance adjustments, and much more that you can test to provide feedback to the developing team.

COD Mobile Season 1 Test Build APK

As of now, the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 beta test build is available for Android devices only; however, Activision has confirmed that they will be releasing it for iOS later this week. In that case, we will update this guide, and till then, the Android users can download the latest test build on their devices by following the steps listed below.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 beta test build is around 600 MB in size and has a registration limit of 30,000 players, so make sure you enter it as soon as possible.