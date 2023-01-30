Dark Fruit in Blox Fruits: Uses, how to obtain, and awakening cost

Blox Fruits is filled with many powerful fruits that come in handy in different situations. However, you can only use one fruit’s powers at a time, making it a difficult choice, and Dark fruit is one of the top contenders. This Blox Fruits guide will help with whether you should use the Dark fruit, how you can obtain it, and the cost of awakening it.

Why use the Dark fruit in Blox Fruits?

The Dark fruit is known for its powerful abilities and versatility. It is considered one of the best fruits in Blox Fruits when fighting against other players, particularly when awakened. Dark fruit is also useful against Raid Bosses, NPCs, and Elite Pirate Diablo. This is because of its long stuns and teleport-move, which allows players to easily take down their opponents.

The Dark fruit is well-suited for sword and gun mains, as it can be used to deal significant damage to enemies. Additionally, it is considered a great grinding and boss-fighting fruit. However, the Dark fruit also has some drawbacks in Blox Fruits. One of the biggest drawbacks is that many of its moves freeze the user in place, making them vulnerable to counterattacks.

Additionally, some moves have small hitboxes and long end-lag, which can make it difficult for players to use them effectively. Furthermore, while it is good for combos, some fruits like Fish or Cyborg can counter these combos with their abilities.

How to obtain the Dark fruit in Blox Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dark Fruit is an Elemental-type Fruit that can be obtained through various methods. One way to obtain it is by purchasing it from the Blox Fruit Dealer for 500,000 Beli or 950 Robux (you don’t need it in stock with Robux). The Dark fruit has a 15% chance of being in stock at the Blox Fruits Dealer and an 8.5% chance of spawning in-game. It can also be obtained with a small chance from the Blox Fruits Dealer Cousin.

Dark fruit all moves Awakening cost in Blox Fruits

Here is the cost of each move’s awakening for Dark fruit in Blox Fruits, with the total being 14,500.