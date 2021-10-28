In the original Darkest Dungeon, players used to go back and forth rooms to explore crypts and domains. However, one of the biggest differences in the sequel is how you’re now exploring an overworld. The Stagecoach is back, and, this time, we’ll be driving it around. Here’s our Darkest Dungeon 2 Stagecoach guide to help you with upgrades, navigation controls, and keeping the Flame alive.

Exploring locations with the Stagecoach in Darkest Dungeon 2

Darkest Dungeon 2 has a top-down minimap on the left-hand side of your screen (somewhat similar to Slay the Spire). In it, you’ll see branching paths and icons symbolizing various encounters or points of interest. Your goal is to go from the starting area all the way to the inn at the northern edge of the zone.

To do this, you’ll drive the Stagecoach through lanes by using W to move forward, as well as the A and S keys to maneuver. You may also press W twice to have the vehicle automatically drive forward. Sadly, the controls can also feel very clunky. Because there are several forks on the road (and many rewards to consider), you could sometimes accidentally bypass a location that you prefer. There’s no way to move backward either.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lighting the way

A mechanic that veterans would remember from the first game was the Light Meter (i.e., light versus shadow). Since you traversed deeper into crypts and the unknown, you usually needed a light source like a torch. Without one, your characters would eventually suffer debuffs and enemies would have an advantage.

The same mechanic also applies in Darkest Dungeon 2. The key factor is that it’s the Stagecoach that lights the way now. It can be adversely affected as you travel through an area, such as when you encounter events. The decisions you make here could increase or decrease the Flame value. If the Flame value of the Stagecoach gets too low, you’ll notice how your foes start having slight boosts. You can see this value on the upper section of your screen whenever you’re in a battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stagecoach upgrades in Darkest Dungeon 2

Your harrowing journey might be perilous, but you could still acquire a lot of rewards. These include items that can be used as upgrades for your Stagecoach in Darkest Dungeon 2.

Still, if you manage to safely reach the Inn, you can check the Wainwright tab. The NPC here allows you to equip upgrades, trinkets, and pets. Moreover, the Provisioner NPC will sometimes have Stagecoach items, too. Here are some examples:

Storage Trunk – +4 inventory size.

Food Barrels – Increases stacking for food.

Strongbox – Increases stacking for relics.

Crow’s Nest – +15% scout chance (all nodes).

Shrine Map – +100% scout chance for Forgotten Shrines.

Tracker’s Map – +100% scout chance for Lairs.

Griddle – Produces Flapjacks (food that can be used to heal characters in the Inn).